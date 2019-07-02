Reparation for Gay “Mass” Which Celebrated Homosexual Fornication

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) asks to make reparation for a “Pride Mass” hosted by Father Alexander Santora at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, on June 30, the day when a local gay-march was held.At the end of "Mass", Santora "blessed" the participants of the march. The parish belongs to the homosexualized Newark Archdiocese which is run by pro-gay Cardinal Joseph Tobin who owes his career to the notorious homosexual Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former Newark Archbishop.The TFP asks the faithful to offer reparation because Father Santora “is promoting unnatural vice within the Church.”The best way of making reparation is prayer and fasting.