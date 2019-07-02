Reparation for Gay “Mass” Which Celebrated Homosexual Fornication

The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) asks to make reparation for a “Pride Mass” hosted by Father Alexander Santora at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken, New Jersey, on June 30, the day when a local gay-march was held.
At the end of "Mass", Santora "blessed" the participants of the march. The parish belongs to the homosexualized Newark Archdiocese which is run by pro-gay Cardinal Joseph Tobin who owes his career to the notorious homosexual Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former Newark Archbishop.
The TFP asks the faithful to offer reparation because Father Santora “is promoting unnatural vice within the Church.”
The best way of making reparation is prayer and fasting.
