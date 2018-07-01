Anglicans Return to Catholic Tradition While Catholics Abandone It

While the Catholic Church is abandoning its Tradition turning its services into verbose, boring sessions, Anglican cathedrals in England recover their lost Catholic past.Lincoln Cathedral, once dedicated to Our Lady, revived Marian processions for the day of its dedication.On Saturday St Alban Cathedral attracted thousands to its Saint Alban’s pilgrimage although the Anglicans have dismantled the saint's shrine and abolished the veneration of saints.TheGuardian.com quotes Jeffrey John, the dean of St Alban: “We have returned to a very visual culture today and medieval practices suit that.”The revival of traditions abandoned during the Reformation is highly appealing to many Anglican cathedrals also as a source of income.