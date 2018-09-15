Clicks192
Francis’ Preaches During 17 Minutes That a Homily Shouldn't Last More Than 8 Minutes
On Saturday, Pope Francis made a day visit to the southern Italian island of Sicily.
He garnered big applause when he said in his homily that that a homily shouldn't last more than 8 minutes: “A 40 minute homily? No.” But Francis’ own homily lasted 17 minutes.
Francis further suggested that the whole Mass should last about 40 minutes implying that it is good not to spend too much time in church.
