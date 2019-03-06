Dear Church, quit being “gay friendly” and go back to being sovereign

On Monday March 4, the daily newspaper “La Verità” published an interview Professor Roberto de Mattei gave to Ignazio Mangrano. It carried as its headline “Dear Church, quit being ‘gay-friendly’ and become sovereign.” Below we report the full text of the interview.
Professor Roberto de Mattei, President of the Fondazione Lepanto and director of the journal Radici Cristiane, is one of the promoters of the Acies ordinate demonstration that lined up a hundred Catholics from all over the world in Piazza San Silvestro on February 19th, for a silent protest against the Vatican summit on sexual abuse.
Professor, was the Vatican summit a success or a failure?
I believe it was a failure. The major media outlets exposed it as such, by reporting that the message was weak and by underlining the dissatisfaction of the victims. I, however, believe the failure was due to something else.
What?
It focused on the symptoms, not the causes of the evil.
Please explain.
The central point, which was already revealed in the Viganò testimony was neglected: the diffusion of homosexuality in the Church as an organized phenomenon.
Is there a “gay lobby” in the Church?
Yes, there is. It seems to me quite evident.
Full article here
