Francis About Abuses: “We Could Have Hanged One Hundred Priests”

International Union of Superiors General

“We could have hanged one hundred priests guilty of abuse in St. Peter's Square but we would not have solved anything. The road is another."Pope Francis said this during his May 10 meeting with theHe stressed that what was done against abuses “is part of a process because such is the true way of resolving the problems which present themselves in everybody's lives.”It is pointless "to believe that the difficulties are overcome with media coups,” he added.