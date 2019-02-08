Clicks133
Josef Seifert: Francis Has “Rejected Christianity”, Turned God into a "Relativist"
The famous Austrian philosopher Josef Seifert has sharply criticized Pope Francis’ Abu Dhabi claim that pluralism and diversity of religions are "willed by God".
In an article published on en.gloria.tv (February 8) Seifert asks, "How can God will religions that deny Christ's divinity and resurrection?"
For Seifert Francis' statement "contains all heresies" and turns God into a relativist who "does not know" that there is only one truth and "does not care" whether men believe in truth or falsity.
He concludes that in his Abu Dhabi document Francis "rejected Christianity" and implies that God must hate the Catholic Church because it rejects any relativization of the Christian religion that would turn it into one of many contradictory religions.
Seifert asks Francis to recant his heresy,
"If he does not do this, I am afraid that Canon Law may apply according to which a Pope automatically loses his Petrine office when professing heresy, especially when he professes the sum-total of all heresies."
