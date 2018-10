New Vatican Sostituto Edgar Peña Parra in Hot Water

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will start as the Sostituto (second man) in the Vatican Secretary of State on October 15.But last week a 25-page dossier was emailed to some Vatican cardinals, signed by “Lay-people of the Archdiosis of Maracaibo” - Peña’s Venezuelian home archdiocese.The pro-Francis but anti-Church Italian magazin L’Espresso (October 12) was almost immediately given access to the dossier by the Pro-Bergoglio party in order to break the story (October 12) and to discredit the dossier [with a sloppily written article].Peña started his studies in the seminary in San Cristobal from where he was expelled after the third year. His archbishop gave him a second chance and he continued his studies in the Caracas Seminary where the reports about him were good.The dossier contains fotocopied letters of Archbishop Domingo Roa Pérez (+2000) who ordained Peña in August 1985.In one of them Roa writes that, shortly before Peña was made a deacon, he received an anonymous report telling him that Peña “was expelled [from San Cristobal seminary] at the end of his third year because he was a [practicing] homosexual.”The letter explains to Roa that this was never reported back to him because a priest of the San Cristobal Archdiocese falsified the report sent to Roa [San Cristobal is only a diocese].L’Espresso knows for sure that Pope Francis has dismissed the claims against Peña as “another attack against him” from the “conservative front”. Francis has a history of ignoring homosexual fornication in the Church.Peña is a “very close friend” of Tegucigalpa Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and of his ex-auxiliary bishop Juan Jose Pineda who is suspected to be an active homosexual. From 2003 to 2007 Peña worked as Counsellor at the Tegucigalpa Nunciature.In his August statement , whistle-blower Archibshop Viganò writes that “as Delegate for Pontifical Representations I received worrisome information about [Peña].”