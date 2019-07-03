Pro-Gay Archbishop Likes “Inadvertently” Gay Propaganda

Pro-gay Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna liked on Twitter (July 1) a photo of two homosexuals at a New York gay march, entitled “Going out with a bang.”A spokesman for Scicluna later claimed to NCRegister.com (July 2) that this was done "inadvertently." He added that the like has since been removed.Scicluna follows on Twitter only 140 people, among them the pseudo-married homosexuals Chasten Glezman and Pete Buttigieg. The latter is running for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.