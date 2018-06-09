Scandinavian Bishops’ Oppose German Protestant Communion

KathPress

ad limina

The German proposal to introduce Protestant Communion - which is a common practice in Germany - encounters opposition from the Scandinavian bishops, the Austrian agencyhas learned.Scandinavia is largely Lutheran.KathPress refers to information stemming from the Scandanavian bishops'meeting with Pope Francis on June 7.One of the Scandinavian bishops, Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius, 68, is a convert from Lutheranism.