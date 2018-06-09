Language
Scandinavian Bishops’ Oppose German Protestant Communion

The German proposal to introduce Protestant Communion - which is a common practice in Germany - encounters opposition from the Scandinavian bishops, the Austrian agency KathPress has learned.

Scandinavia is largely Lutheran.

KathPress refers to information stemming from the Scandanavian bishops' ad limina meeting with Pope Francis on June 7.

One of the Scandinavian bishops, Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius, 68, is a convert from Lutheranism.

pmfji
GREAT news! Now let's be more vocal about it - don't just leave it in written form: let's have the Priests in Scandinavia preaching about it from the pulpits too. Well done, Cardinal Arborelius.
