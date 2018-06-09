Clicks97
Scandinavian Bishops’ Oppose German Protestant Communion
The German proposal to introduce Protestant Communion - which is a common practice in Germany - encounters opposition from the Scandinavian bishops, the Austrian agency KathPress has learned.
Scandinavia is largely Lutheran.
KathPress refers to information stemming from the Scandanavian bishops' ad limina meeting with Pope Francis on June 7.
One of the Scandinavian bishops, Stockholm Cardinal Anders Arborelius, 68, is a convert from Lutheranism.
