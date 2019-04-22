Radical Bishop Denies Communion To Kneeling Catholics (Video)

Bishop Celestino Aós, the Apostolic Administrator of Santiago de Chile, denied Holy Communion to several faithful who were kneeling during the Chrism Mass in Santiago Cathedral (April 18) in order to receive the body of Christ.
A video of the Mass was published by the Archdiocese (sequence below).
Aós replaced liberal Santiago Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, 77, in March. Francis had kept Ezzati in place beyond his retirement age but withdrew him capitulating in front of an abuse hoax staged by the oligarch media.
