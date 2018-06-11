Clicks219
Rector At Seminary Drinks Party: “Am I Gay?” – “Ask My Boyfriend!”
Father Dwight Longenecker mentioned on Twitter (June 9) the report of a seminarian in the United States.
During the first evening at the seminary there was a party with drinks.
The rector of the seminary came in shorts and T-shirt.
The T-shirt had emblazoned on the front, "Am I gay?" and on the back, "Ask my boyfriend."
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPzdznyzsri