The headline is perfectly accurate however your statement does a disservice to anyone who reads it
You wrote: Cardinal Burke does NOT question the resignation Actually, Burke does question the resignation. ----------------------------------- I am including the relevant portions of the article which you, of course, failed to do. -----------------------------------------------------
The headline is a disservice to readers. Cardinal Burke does NOT question the resignation but shares its impact on him personally as well as how it has affected the faithful. He isn't buying into the conspiracy theories nor denying the validity and legality of Francis' papacy as some might like to think!
The relevant section is here below:
"I would like to speak with you about Benedict XVI. At …More
How about a new act of fidelity Uncle Joe ? Especially, considering that after their last one [see below] something went very wrong. May be God had something to say to C4 and the Church? Everything is possible and God knows what will happen... "We wish to begin by renewing our absolute dedication and our unconditional love for the Chair of Peter and for Your august person, in whom we recognize …More