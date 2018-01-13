Language
Write a comment …
Uncle Joe
The headline is perfectly accurate however your statement does a disservice to anyone who reads it

You wrote:
Cardinal Burke does NOT question the resignation
Actually, Burke does question the resignation.
-----------------------------------
I am including the relevant portions of the article which you, of course, failed to do.
-----------------------------------------------------

Cardinal … More
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile likes this.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
The headline is a disservice to readers. Cardinal Burke does NOT question the resignation but shares its impact on him personally as well as how it has affected the faithful. He isn't buying into the conspiracy theories nor denying the validity and legality of Francis' papacy as some might like to think!

The relevant section is here below:

"I would like to speak with you about Benedict XVI. At … More
Like
More
Rafał_Ovile mentioned this post in Reinterpretacja w świetle Amoris Laetitia lub „ciurlać im się chce, ciurlać”..
Rafał_Ovile
How about a new act of fidelity Uncle Joe ? Especially, considering that after their last one [see below] something went very wrong. May be God had something to say to C4 and the Church? Everything is possible and God knows what will happen... "We wish to begin by renewing our absolute dedication and our unconditional love for the Chair of Peter and for Your august person, in whom we recognize … More
Like
More
Note One more comment from Rafał_Ovile
Uncle Joe
Rafał

You're gonna like this.
Like
More