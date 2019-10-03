Does the Raid in the Vatican Point at Cardinal Becciu?

The investigation leading up to the October 1 raid in the Secretary of State’s section of general affairs started in June 2018, days after Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the section's responsible, left, reports Sassate.it (October 2).
In June 2018, Becciu was made a cardinal in order to be removed from the Secretary of State, according to Sassate.it, which suspects that Becciu is involved in the suspicious financial transactions that led to the raid.
Now Becciu is the head of the Congregation for Causes of Saints, a “second-class congregation," as Sassate.it calls it.
A week ago, the director general of the Vatican’s children's hospital Bambino Gesù, Ruggero Parrotto, and his deputy, Alessandro Zurzolo, resigned.
Sassate.it knows that this hospital was also among Becciu's “preferred areas of activity.”
The cartoon: it's what Plato says: the society of evil men is weak: they cann't trust each other, they aren't faithful, they rip off and harm one another... it's something to rejoice: the wicked are weack, after all, and despite all their cunning and lack of scruples... The good ones, at the end, win, because they have the essential seed of creative power. The others only thrive in critical times
Vatican as a whole is corrupt, faithless, out of touch, full of homoheretics
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
