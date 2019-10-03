Does the Raid in the Vatican Point at Cardinal Becciu?

eticacasanova 11 minutes ago

The cartoon: it's what Plato says: the society of evil men is weak: they cann't trust each other, they aren't faithful, they rip off and harm one another... it's something to rejoice: the wicked are weack, after all, and despite all their cunning and lack of scruples... The good ones, at the end, win, because they have the essential seed of creative power. The others only thrive in critical times