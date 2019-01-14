Language
Another Viganò Letter: McCarrick Should Publicly Repent

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, should publicly repent homosexual abuses he is accused of, the famous whistle-blower, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wrote in an open letter to him on January 13.

He criticizes McCarrick for not having given any sign of repentance so far, expressing his believe that this would bring "healing" to a gravely wounded Church.

But Viganò is wrong, first because whatever the Church does against abuses - and it has done more than any other institution in this world - will never bee enough for the oligarch media, and, second, because repentance makes only sense where there is forgiveness.

But the Francis Church knows no mercy for alleged abusers.

De Profundis
Vigano: "No matter what decision the supreme authority of the Church takes in your case, what really matters and what has saddened those who love you and pray for you is the fact that throughout these months you haven’t given any sign of repentance."
