No Surprise: Liberal Catholic Magazine Promoted Pedophilia in 1984

In August 9, 1984, the Belgian Catholic weekly Kerk & Leven (Church & Life) ran an advertisement promoting pedophilia, La Nef magazine reported on June 27.
The ad propagated a meeting of an “ecumenical working group on pedophilia.” Its aim was “to sensitize the churches” to pedophilia, “to combat prejudices”, and “to create a place of encounter for pedophiles.”
A brochure published by the group announced that “frequent sexual relations between adults and children are not necessarily harmful to the latter, and there exist sexual relations that are even pleasurable and precious for children.”
The ecumenical pedophiles recommended parents to “trust” their child, “If your son or daughter accepts this relationship as being pleasurable, do not destroy this bond.”
The paper’s circulation was then about 500,000. It was published under the responsibility of the notorious Cardinal Godfried Danneels.
At the time, promoting pedophilia was fashionable in leftwing parties and liberal Church circles as part of “sexual liberation.” The oligarch media which now “combat” pedophilia so furiously, were back then an important part of the pedophilia propaganda machine.
