Second French Bishop Rules On SSPX-Marriages

Bishop Dominique Rey of Fréjus-Toulon who belongs to the Catholic wing of the French bishops, has ruled how to deal with marriages celebrated by priests of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX). Rey is the second French bishop after Carcasonne's Alain Planet to do so.Pope Francis ruled on March 27, that marriages celebrated by the Fraternity are valid.On May 4, Bishop Rey decided that marriages celebrated in SSPX chapels must be notified to the diocesan chancellery in order to be registerd there. SSPX-marriages celebrated in parish churches are registered in the respective parishes.