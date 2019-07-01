Irish Fake-News Outlets Forced to Apologize for Fake Seminary Sex Scandal

Irish oligarch newspapers like The Irish Times, The Irish Examiner and The Evening Echo have published apologies for making up a “sex scandal” in the Roman Pontifical Irish College.
In May 2018, The Irish Times claimed that two seminarians were dismissed from the College after having been found "in bed together." The College denied the fake news shortly after.
The newspapers only apologized, because former seminarian Connor Gannon launched High Court proceedings against eight newspapers to clear his name.
In the denial they acknowledged that the article was “false and should not have been published.” They must pay damages to Gannon.
The outlets reported the allegations without trying to contact the men involved or seek independent confirmation.
Picture: The Irish College, Rome © Peter Clarke, CC BY, #newsShpzhwvjxb
Thank you, Gloria.tv.