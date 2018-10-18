Language
Cardinal Schönborn Turns His Cathedral into Disco

Vienna Cathedral was on October 5 the scene of a crude disco spectacle - officially labeled an "ecumenical prayer" - with musicians jumping up and down in the presbytery (video below).

The English-born Protestant preacher Pete Greig told the crowd that Vienna Cardinal Schönborn said to him beforehand, “Who would have thought nine years ago that ecumenical events like this would be possible?”

But already in November 2008, Schönborn participated in a Disco Mass. A Gloria.tv report caused a worldwide outrage.

Shortly after, in 2009, around nine years ago, Schönborn allegedly was admonished by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the disco events ceased.

Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAjyaufrdai

laurelmarycecilia
looks like the return of the orgiastic worship of Astarte......... syncretistic religion and all that.... then, the fall.......... nothing new under the sun until The Son returns......... sigh
motorlen
Shame to our church.
Jungerheld
...just take it outside. Simple.
