Cardinal Schönborn Turns His Cathedral into Disco

Cardinal Schönborn

“Who would have thought nine years ago that ecumenical events like this would be possible?”

Vienna Cathedral was on October 5 the scene of a crude disco spectacle - officially labeled an "ecumenical prayer" - with musicians jumping up and down in the presbytery (video below).The English-born Protestant preacher Pete Greig told the crowd that Viennasaid to him beforehand,But already in November 2008, Schönborn participated in a Disco Mass. A Gloria.tv report caused a worldwide outrage.Shortly after, in 2009, around nine years ago, Schönborn allegedly was admonished by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the disco events ceased.