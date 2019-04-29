Ranting Archbishop Calls Catholics “Aggressive”, “Hostile”

Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin compared Catholics to Russian President Putin [who defends Christians and Christian positions].Talking to IrishTimes.com (April 22), Martin followed Western Regime propaganda by insinuating that Putin’s answer for Russia allegedly is, “let’s go back to the way we were before" and "dig up all the old aggressions."In the same breath Martin criticized that "we have a bit of that in the Church", adding that "people are saying, ‘The answer is let’s restore what we had before and let’s be there, let’s be aggressive and let’s close our ranks’."Martin called his ranting a "culture of dialogue" which is opposed to "hostility."