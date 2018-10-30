Clicks140
Cardinal Napier Defends Synod Fathers' Silly Dance
“It was such an innocent thing”, Durban Cardinal Napier said about the embarrassing dance the Youth Synod Fathers performed during a party at the end of the synod.
Speaking to EWTN (October 27) Napier explained that some performers were singing the last song combined with a dance which he called “a very lively number” [under a lavender coloured disco light].
According to Napier they then “brought the bishops into the thing”. Two young people tried to involve Pope Francis but he didn’t “dance with the youth”.
Picture: Wilfrid Fox Napier, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUgdmqtrdjw
