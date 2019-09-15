Lafayette Bishop Banns Society of Saint Peter Damian

Bishop Douglas Deshotel, 67, of Lafayette, Louisiana, forbad all seminarians and future permanent deacons to be associated with the Society of Saint Peter Damian.In two September 12 decrees, he wrote that all Lafayette seminarians and aspirants for the permanent diaconate having ties with the Society “will not be called by me to receive Holy Orders.”The Society presents itself as “Laity for Moral Reform in the Catholic Church.” Its members mainly focus on the abuse hype fuelled by the oligarch media. Pope Francis’ “zero mercy” is for them not merciless enough.They want more laicizations, excommunications, degradations, and investigations by “well-intentioned” civil authorities and the empowerment of the Holy Office’s disciplinary apparatus, but with “lay oversight”.More useful, they ask for a widespread institution of public and private penances by the hierarchy.Further, they are tired that in the Church the “language of bureaucrats and businessmen” has been allowed to supplant that of the saints – “of sackcloth and ashes, of bell, book, and candle.”