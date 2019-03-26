Francis Asks Pontifical Universities To Promote Abu Dhabi Heresy

Pope Francis has asked the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue to contribute to the “widest possible dissemination” of his anti-Catholic Abu Dhabi Declaration.
Bishop Miguel Ayuso Guixot, the Council’s secretary, sent last week a respective letter (below) to the Pontifical universities.
Ayuso expresses his gratitude for “any possible initiative” that aims at the spreading the contents of the declaration which claims that non-Christian religions [that deny the triune God] are “willed” by the triune God.
