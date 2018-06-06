Language
Modernist German Bishop Accuses Modernist Francis

Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg, Germany, a radical modernist, has accused Pope Francis of a U-turn concerning Protestant Communion.

Feige criticised Francis on katholisch.de (June 6) for having asked for an unanimous agreement of the German bishops on Protestant Communion but then having back-pedaled.

According to an emotional Feige this leads to "disappointment", "bitterness", "wounds" and "resignation".

It is incomprehensible for him [and everybody else] that Cologne Cardinal Woelki is in favour of Protestant Communion but then does not want to officialise it.

For Feige it is also "astonishing" that Francis did not oppose Communion for adulterers but does so with Protestant Communion.

The German discussion on Protestant Communion is a deceptive manoeuvre because it has been an unwritten rule for decades that Communion must be given to Protestants in Germany.

HerzMariae
Bishop Fiege of Magdeburg calls out Pope Francis' inconsistencies on intercommunion: "First he wants an unanimous agreement on intercommunion, then he rows back. This is completely incomprehensible" and asks "why no opposition from Vatican on this issue for divorced & remarried?"
Tesa
'The disappointment is great for many, the damage is not yet foreseeable. Wounds are newly opened. Bitterness and resignation are spreading...'
