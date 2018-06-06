Clicks267
Modernist German Bishop Accuses Modernist Francis
Bishop Gerhard Feige of Magdeburg, Germany, a radical modernist, has accused Pope Francis of a U-turn concerning Protestant Communion.
Feige criticised Francis on katholisch.de (June 6) for having asked for an unanimous agreement of the German bishops on Protestant Communion but then having back-pedaled.
According to an emotional Feige this leads to "disappointment", "bitterness", "wounds" and "resignation".
It is incomprehensible for him [and everybody else] that Cologne Cardinal Woelki is in favour of Protestant Communion but then does not want to officialise it.
For Feige it is also "astonishing" that Francis did not oppose Communion for adulterers but does so with Protestant Communion.
The German discussion on Protestant Communion is a deceptive manoeuvre because it has been an unwritten rule for decades that Communion must be given to Protestants in Germany.
Picture: Gerhard Feige, © Thomas Guffler, CC BY-SA, #newsExcuviisrp
