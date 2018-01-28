Clicks416
Ploumen Did "Not" Expect Papal Honour
The former Dutch minister Lilianne Ploumen was “surprised” to receive the Pontifical Order of St Gregory in December.
Talking to l1.nl (January 26), she called the decoration “very special” adding, “I had not expected this.” Ploumen feels “very honoured”.
After US President Trump defunded abortion abroad, Ploumen created in 2017 an NGO which raised 400 Million Dollars in order to promote murdering unborn children.
Picture: Lilianne Ploumen, © EU2016 NL, CC BY-SA, #newsPzmfrpucpw
Talking to l1.nl (January 26), she called the decoration “very special” adding, “I had not expected this.” Ploumen feels “very honoured”.
After US President Trump defunded abortion abroad, Ploumen created in 2017 an NGO which raised 400 Million Dollars in order to promote murdering unborn children.
Picture: Lilianne Ploumen, © EU2016 NL, CC BY-SA, #newsPzmfrpucpw