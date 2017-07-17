Novena to Saint Anne- July 17th – July 25th

With deep and heartfelt veneration I prostrate myself before thee, O glorious Saint Anne. Thou art that creation of privilege and predilection, who through thy extraordinary virtues and sanctity wast worthy to receive from God, the supreme grace of giving life to the treasure-house of all graces, blessed among women, Mother of the Word Incarnate, the most holy Virgin Mary. Deign therefore, O most compassionate Saint, for the sake of this lofty privilege, to receive me into the number of thy true followers, for such I protest I am and desire to remain so long as I may live. Surround me with thy powerful patronage, and obtain for me from God the grace to imitate those virtues which thou wast so abundantly adorned. Grant that I may know and bitterly lament my sins. Obtain for me a most lively affection for Jesus and Mary, and fidelity and constancy in the practice of the duties of my state. Preserve me from every danger in life, and assist me in the moment of my death, so that safe in Paradise, I may unite with thee, most blessed Mother, in praising the Word of God made man in the bosom of thy most pure child, the Virgin Mary.



Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory Be