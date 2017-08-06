Dr Delgado Cheats Dr Death

Pro-death media have recently attacked George Delgado, a family-practice physician and devout Catholic in San Diego, California. The reason: Delgado offers pregnant women who have started an abortion by means of the morning-after pill and change their minds a few hours or days later, a chance to reverse the procedure. Delgado’s strategy is to give such women an injection of extra progesterone, which may undo the effects of the morning-after pill.