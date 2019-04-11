Benedict XVI: Exclusive Text About Origin of Homosexual Abuses

The collapse of sexual morality, called “sexual freedom,” promoted by the State, began in the 1960s. It was the context for the spreading of homosexual abuses in the Church, Benedict XVI writes in a long article published in the Bavarian Klerusblatt.
He notices that “pedophilia was diagnosed as allowed and appropriate” while Catholic moral theology “suffered a collapse” that rendered the Church “defenseless against these changes in society.”
“In various seminaries homosexual clubs were established,” Benedict adds. And, “One bishop, who had previously been seminary rector, arranged for the seminarians to be shown pornographic films.”
He recalls that “in not a few seminaries, students caught reading my books were considered unsuitable for the priesthood. My books were hidden away, like bad literature, and only read under the desk.”
Benedict stresses that the homosexual abuses of minors (Ratzinger uses the misleading term “pedophilia”) “did not become acute until the second half of the 1980s.
And the “deliberately loosely constructed criminal law of the new Codex [of Canon Law]” did not help to resolve the problem.
According to Benedict the homosexual abuses were encouraged by the “absence of God” which even entered the liturgy. Benedict gives an example,
“The Eucharist is devalued into a mere ceremonial gesture when it is taken for granted that courtesy requires Him to be offered at family celebrations or on occasions such as weddings and funerals to all those invited for family reasons.”
However, Ratzinger himself seems to find the Church of God not in the liturgy but in “many people who humbly believe, suffer and love.”
He concludes thanking Pope Francis “for everything he does to show us, again and again, the light of God, which has not disappeared, even today. Thank you, Holy Father!”
