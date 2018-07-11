Turks Vote For Leftwing in Europa – and for Erdoğan at Home

Turkish president Recep Erdoğan is more popular amongst Turks in the EU than in Turkey.Two-thirds of votes cast by Turks in Germany went to Erdogan. That's far more than his support at home. Erdogan also won the elections in Belgium, Holland, Austria, France, Luxemburg, Denmark and Sweden.A 2017 survey of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) shows that the vast majority of Turkish migrants vote for liberal, pro-mass-immigration, pro-muslim Socialist parties in Europe while they vote for anti-West parties in Turkey.In 2017, Erdoğan said to his European supporters, “Make five children -- not just three. For you are the future of Europe.”