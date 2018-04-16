Language
Francis About Atheist, “He Is in Heaven, I’m sure.”

Visiting the parish of Corviale (April 15), Pope Francis met a boy by the name of Emanuele who approached Francis and said, “My father has died, he was great, he was an atheist but he had his children baptized although he did not believe. Is my father in heaven?”

Francis replied with a rhetorical question: "Would God who has the heart of a dad, be able to abandon an unbelieving father who had his children baptized?"

And, “God has a father's heart, your father was a good man, he's in heaven with him, I'm sure.”

According to Mk 16:16 "whoever does not believe will be condemned."

HerzMariae
The Pope had no business telling him that.
asdlljsadf
"You'll know them by their fruits."
Jungerheld
I very much appreciate Gloria TV news commenting that the problem is not that God would abandon this father, but that the father would abandon God. Pope Francis has made a dangerous error, produced as a spectacle for the world to see. His error has made his compassion actually harmful. How will this poor young boy ever recover from this event, this personal dialogue? May God our Father, God of (… More
Atanasio de Trento
If anyone says that man can be justified before God by his own works, whether done by his own natural powers or through the teaching of the law, without divine grace through Jesus Christ, let him be anathema. (Council of Trent, Session VI, Canon 1)

Saint Pius X: As a matter of fact, however, merely naturally good acts are only a counterfeit of virtue since they are neither permanent nor … More
Atanasio de Trento
@NovusOrdoWatch
Hey twitter.com/pontifex do you realize that if atheists can go to heaven, nobody needs a Pope? Hello! twitter.com/hashtag/catholic twitter.com/hashtag/christian
HerzMariae
This is pelagianism: Francis tells that an atheist goes to heaven because he was “good”
De Profundis
Benedict XVI said he same thing to Peter Seewald - I think it was about a relative of his.
Seidenspinner
"The Church is a ship, and even if the ship is in difficulty, it is necessary that we at least be in it" St Augustine
