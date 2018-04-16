Francis About Atheist, “He Is in Heaven, I’m sure.”

Visiting the parish of Corviale (April 15), Pope Francis met a boy by the name of Emanuele who approached Francis and said, “My father has died, he was great, he was an atheist but he had his children baptized although he did not believe. Is my father in heaven?”Francis replied with a rhetorical question: "Would God who has the heart of a dad, be able to abandon an unbelieving father who had his children baptized?"And, “God has a father's heart, your father was a good man, he's in heaven with him, I'm sure.”According to Mk 16:16 "whoever does not believe will be condemned."