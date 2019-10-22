Amazon Bishop: Synod Practices “Idolatry”, Invokes "Demons”

Events at the Pachamama Synod and in Santa Maria in Traspontina are “a scandal for the whole Church” according to retired Marajó Bishop José Luis Azcona, Amazon, Brazil.
Writing to AciDigital.com (October 9), Azcona asked what kind of spirits the group Amazonia Common House (“Casa comúm”), the Pachamama promotor at the Synod, invokes. The group belongs to the REPAM, the organiser behind the Synod.
Azcona suspects that the spirits invoked “may belong to the spirits of sorcery which are incompatible with the Gospel and according to St Paul on the same level as the sin of idolatry.”
Azcona further asks if the spirits invoked by rituals, prayers and smoking are demons. [The answer is yes].
