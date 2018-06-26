Highly Unusual, Hong Kong Bishop Asks to Resign After Less Than One Year in Office

AsiaNews.it

Hong Kong Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung (71) asked Pope Francis during an Ad Limina visit to accept his early resignation. Yeung was installed only in August 2017.According to(June 23), Yeung wants to commit himself to the work of Caritas Hong Kong.About the Vatican negotiations with China, Yeung said, “We want to pray for the pope, for the Church in China, and for all those who have sacrificed their lives for the faith in China, so that we too can be ready to sacrifice our lives for the Gospel.”