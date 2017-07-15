클릭 수79
Doctrinal Summary: ‘Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus’
MAR 16, 2005 BR. THOMAS MARY SENNOTT, M.I.C.M.
Editor’s Introduction: This “Doctrinal Summary” is an appendix to a work to be published at a future date: Father Feeney’s Doctrinal Case. The work is intended as a supplement to the larger volume by Brother Thomas Mary, They Fought the Good Fight. In that work, our Brother examines the similarities and contrasts between Orestes Brownson and Father Feeney. (These two defenders of extra ecclesiam nulla salus constitute the “They” in the title.) The present work, while it does have a chapter on the great Brownson, is really a closer study of the “Father Feeney case” than the former was.
Contents:
Introduction
1. The Necessity of the Faith
a) Invincible Ignorance
2. The Necessity of Baptism
a) Baptism of Desire
b) Baptism of Blood
c) The Limbo of the Children
3) The Necessity of the Church
4) The Necessity of Submission to the Holy Father
Conclusion
Introduction
The doctrine of extra ecclesiam nulla salus is now practically inseparable from the name of Father Feeney, and after the polemical fireworks of Bread of Life I thought it appropriate to attempt to recapitulate his doctrinal position, and also that of Orestes Brownson, in a more low-keyed scholarly fashion. First then, let us examine the necessity of the Catholic Faith for salvation, and as a corollary, the problem of invincible ignorance. Second let us look at the necessity of the Sacrament of Baptism for salvation, and the problem of Baptism of Desire, and as a corollary to that, the question of the Limbo of the Children, which by force of circumstances, the abortion issue, has now become a key part of the doctrinal big picture. Third we will examine the necessity of the Catholic Church for salvation, and fourth and finally, the necessity of submission to the Holy Father for salvation.
1. The Necessity of the Faith
“And He said to them: Go ye into the whole world, and preach the Gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized, shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be condemned.” (Mark 16:15,16.)
“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the desert, so must the Son of Man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in Him, may not perish; but may have life everlasting. For God so loved the world, as to give his only begotten Son; that whosoever believeth in Him may not perish, but may have life everlasting. For God sent not his Son into the world, to judge the world, but that the world might be saved by Him. He that believeth in Him is not judged. But he that doth not believe, is already judged: because he believeth not in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” (John 3:14-18.)
“And the keeper of the prison, awaking out of his sleep, and seeing the doors of the prison open, drawing his sword, would have killed himself, supposing the prisoners had been fled. But Paul cried out with a loud voice, saying, do thyself no harm for we are all here. Then calling for a light, he went in and trembling, fell down at the feet of Paul and Silas. And bringing them out, he said: Masters, what must I do, that I may be saved? But they said: Believe in the Lord Jesus, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. And they preached the word of the Lord to him and to all that were in his house.” (Acts 16:27-32.)
“But what saith the Scripture? ‘The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart.’ This is the word of faith, which we preach. For if thou confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in thy heart that God hath raised Him up from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For, with the heart, we believe unto justice; but with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation. For the Scripture saith: ‘Whosoever believeth in Him, shall not be confounded.’ For there is no distinction of the Jew and the Greek: for the same is Lord over all, rich unto all that call upon Him. ‘For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved.’ How then shall they call on Him, in whom they have not believed? Or how shall they believe Him, of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they be sent, as is written: ‘How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the Gospel of peace, of them that bring glad tidings of good things!'” (Romans 10:8-15.)
read more: catholicism.org/doctrinalsummary.html
