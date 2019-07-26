Celibacy Even Appreciated By Polygamous People - Cardinal

single-mindedness of heart

Celibacy is practiced since the time of the apostles and has very good reasons, Nigerian Cardinal Francis Arinze told CatholicHerald.co.uk (July 25).He stressed that people appreciate celibacy, “Even in some parts of the world where the cultures allow the men to marry two wives, even in those areas they appreciate celibacy: both the sacrifice it means and thewhich it indicates.”Abolishing celibacy because of the failings of some priests is according to Arinze “like banning cars because some people crash them.”