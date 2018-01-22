Francis Making Fun Of The Contemplative Life

On January 21, Pope Francis tried to be funny while meeting contemplative nuns in Peru, “Seeing you here, I get the impression that you took advantage of this visit to get out for some fresh air.”Francis further stated that a nun should not chat, “Do you know what a gossip nun is? A terrorist! Gossip is a bomb. You throw it, it destroys everything and then you leave. Don’t be terrorist Sisters.” Francis himself is known for having a loose tongue.