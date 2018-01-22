Language
Francis Making Fun Of The Contemplative Life

On January 21, Pope Francis tried to be funny while meeting contemplative nuns in Peru, “Seeing you here, I get the impression that you took advantage of this visit to get out for some fresh air.”

Francis further stated that a nun should not chat, “Do you know what a gossip nun is? A terrorist! Gossip is a bomb. You throw it, it destroys everything and then you leave. Don’t be terrorist Sisters.” Francis himself is known for having a loose tongue.

Gwaredd Thomas
From a new book:

THE DICTATOR POPE
by Marcantonio Colonna

"The inside story of the most tyrannical and unprincipled papacy of modern times.
Jorge Bergoglio was elected Pope in 2013 as a liberal and a reformer. In fact, he had long been known in his native Argentina as a manipulative politician and a skilful self-presenter. Behind the mask of a genial man of the people, Pope Francis has … More
Like
More
