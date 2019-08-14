Msgr. Walter Rossi a 'Gay mafia' member bought an apartment with his gay partner Fr. Andrew Hvozdovic in a Gay-Friendly neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Msgr. Rossi was selected by Mccarrick as rector of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C

Abp. Viganò names DC National Shrine rector Msgr. Rossi as homosexual predator.
Condo jointly owned by Msgr. Walter Rossi and Fr. Andrew Hvozdovic
Homosexual Andrew Hvozdovic -Pastor Epiphany Catholic School 2006-2019 Chaplain Slovak Catholic Sokol 2008-2014
Evidence of a double life as active homosexual, lack of transparency in finances
Rossi sits on the board of directors for Regency Tower South and serves as treasurer.
According to a source who spoke with Neumayr, “We all know that Rossi and the priest with whom he owns that place are an old gay couple.”
“He has photos of himself with Rossi looking like a married couple, and people have seen them walking the beach in Fort Lauderdale together in speedos,” the source said.
Church Militant contacted Hvozdovic to ask why he and Rossi chose to buy the condo together and where they obtained the money to purchase it, but never received a response.
In 2005, Walter Rossi was chosen by Washington Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick to succeed Msgr. Michael Bransfield as rector, when Msgr. Bransfield was named Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston.
Archbishop Viganò: The rector of Washington, D.C. basilica, Monsignor Rossi is 'without a doubt a member of the gay mafia'
The Arrest Records of Monsignor Walter Rossi That he remains in power is proof of the Church’s rot.
Catholics Demand Investigation of Msgr. Walter Rossi
Catholics have launched a petition demanding the investigation of Msgr. Walter Rossi, rector of the National Shrine of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
“Whereas Monsignor Walter Rossi has been credibly accused of sexual harassment by a former Catholic University of America (CUA) student, we strongly urge President John H. Garvey to open an investigation to determine the veracity of these allegations”
“Monsignor Rossi is, without a doubt, a member of the ‘gay mafia,'” Viganò said in remarks to Italian journalist Marco Tosatti on June 15.
“I can say that, while I was a nuncio in the United States, I received the documentation that states that Monsignor Rossi had sexually molested male students at the Catholic University of America,” Viganò confirmed. “The Vatican, in particular Cardinal Parolin, is well aware of the situation of Monsignor Rossi, as is Cardinal Wuerl.”
In an American Spectator article, authored by George Neumayr, multiple sources alleged that Rossi had carried on a number of homosexual relationships and had sexually harassed seminarians and students from Catholic University of America (CUA), on whose board of trustees he sits.
