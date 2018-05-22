Clicks90
Hero Mary Wagner pleads with Ireland to reject abortion
Ireland will vote on May 25th on whether to repeal their 8th Amendment that protects the life of the unborn.
"You have refused to 'go with the flow', which is the flow of blood [from abortion] which is neatly concealed from the public eye."
Abortion does nothing for women, but it wounds them deeply.
When a woman has an abortion she consents to the killing of her child, and sometimes she is forced into this. This is not a right but a terrible defeat for women. She is the mother of a dead baby. She has been sent the message that her baby was not worth fighting for, so it is an attack on her motherhood. She is sold the lie that it will solve her problem. But the problem is not the baby.
The problem is the circumstances which are hostile to welcoming this new life.
Each newly conceived life calls on the world to make room for him or her. The answer is love and assistance, not pitting mother against child, not the brutal destruction of life.
Please do not be deceived by propaganda that would have you believe that abortion is necessary for women.
Please speak up. Do not be afraid to defend little babies. Do not be afraid to say that abortion is not healthcare. Do not be afraid to affirm the right to live and the dignity of the severely disabled child. Do not be afraid to say that abortion hurts and does not help a woman who has been traumatized by rape and that a child that has been conceived as a result of rape has a right to be protected from the violence of abortion.
Watch the video of Mary Wagner's plea here.
