Francis Claims: Church "Seriously Violated" the "Right to Life" Until He "Changed" Catechism

The death penalty is a "serious violation" of the "right to life" of every person, Pope Francis claims in a February 27 video message to a Brussels world congress against death penalty.
He gives no arguments for his confused theory. Instead he claims that he "modified" the Catechism because the "Church’s vision" of the death penalty has "matured".
Francis admits that the death penalty was considered "for a long time" an adequate response to the gravity of crimes and to safeguard the common good.
He asserts that abolishing the death penalty worldwide represents a "courage affirmation" of "human dignity” that is not lost even after committing the worst crimes.
But this is not the point. Not even a pope can categorically condemn death penalty which in principle can exist as a legitimate means of self-defense or deterrence.
2) Penalties are a feature of commutative or retributive JUSTICE, not a means of defence. The death penalty is no exception, it is a means of justice for very extreme violations of the order and the damage they cause.
1) Of course, he is a communist atheist, he has to affront God's order. Because, besides, he is a kabbalist jew, a gnostic at war with reality and its order. Being a jew, he is, besides, at war with Logos, Christ and reason, but in a desperate struggle against the Church. PERIOD