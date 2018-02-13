Language
Clicks
374
en.news

Chinese Bishop Will Abandon His Flock At Vatican's Request

One of the two Catholic Chinese bishops whom the Vatican asked to step down in order to give way for a regime bishop, will comply.

According to the New York Times (February 11), Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin of Mindong, 59, will respect the controversial deal between the Vatican and the Chinese regime.

Guo has been detained several times by the regime. He will be replaced by a regime bishop who was appointed by the Chinese Communists without Vatican approval.

Picture: © Kai Sun, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsMbxtsdvwge
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Hermes23
Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin of Mindong will be a big hero. And he doesn't abandon his flock. Nobody of his flock will see it this way. Bergoglio/Vatican is dead broken . Shame on them.
Like
More
sunalos
Like
More