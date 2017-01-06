Clicks77
Vatican: Catholics recognize Luther as a "witness to the gospel"
A new document of the "Pontifical Council for Christian Unity" promotes the "Week of prayer for Christian Unity 2017". It states:
„Separating that which is polemical from the theological insights of the Reformation, Catholics are now able to hear Luther’s challenge for the Church of today, recognising him as a ‚witness to the gospel‘ (From Conflict to Communion 29). And so after centuries of mutual condemnations and vilification, in 2017 Lutheran and Catholic Christians will for the first time commemorate together the beginning of the Reformation.“
