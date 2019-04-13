Anyone Interested In Starting This Huge Process?

Are we ready to begin? it will be a slow process, but that means we will make sure it is done right.
First, we have to corporate this idea to make the league possible, so we do this with the country we are in, then begin to find those people who want to start up chapters or clubs; meaning teams.
That would mean going to your city or area you are in, and begin the same way as the league is started, then recruiting of players, doctors, coaches, and going to the local businesses to see if they would want to sponsor each club, so we can afford to rent the stadiums at the high schools or colleges to play, to get training equipment, balls, uniforms, insurance.
Now, we must remember, this is not some summer league or intramural league, but an actual football league, so we must find those folks who know the game, love the game, and is Authentically Catholic!
It will require people who can get out and move around properly, not a person like me who is home bound, speaking to the guys at church, men clubs at church, speaking to the high school students, college students, their parents; if they like soccer and watch it, have played it at recess, had chances to join the junior National Team, played at summer youth teams.
Once we get players, coaches, doctors on board, we have to find sponsors, local businesses first, then we can try to reach out to Church Militant/St. Michael’s Media, other Traditional Catholic Publications and businesses; so we can afford to play and to travel, and to have insurance for those times you get injured playing or training.
We start playing high school teams, college teams, get our names out there, then we start trying to get connected to US Soccer and MLS, then we can begin to get our reach even further and begin to find even better players.
This will be different than Ordo Militaris Catholicus in one way, yes you will get paid, but still ran like a Non-Profit, money into a collection, goes back into the training equipment fees, renting fees, insurance fees, travel fees with passports and visas, then to help pay the coaches, trainers, doctors and players. I don’t want the board members or anyone in the higher ups become rich and powerful, but whatever the cost for league cost if need to keep renewing license.
Finally, I remain un-paid and a volunteer.
Aj
You're assuming secular, militantly anti-Christian schools will want to play against a Catholic league. I've seen first hand that isn't always the case.
One local public high school very proudly ended its thirty year tradition of the "Turkey Bowl" game against its parochial Catholic counterpart. The Catholic school coach was stunned. In a news interview he sounded like a pre-schooler discovering Santa isn't real. "But... but... we have a thirty year tradition...." When the secular coach was asked about this, he was disdainful. "Our school is starting a new tradition and it doesn't involve them." A number of other secular schools in the region brusquely declined to play the Catholic school's team. It wasn't part of their tradition.
When one coach was asked for input who the Catholic team could play, he smiled at the reporter. "I suppose they'll just have to play with themselves.".
