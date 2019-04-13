Anyone Interested In Starting This Huge Process?

You're assuming secular, militantly anti-Christian schools will want to play against a Catholic league. I've seen first hand that isn't always the case.



You're assuming secular, militantly anti-Christian schools will want to play against a Catholic league. I've seen first hand that isn't always the case.



One local public high school very proudly ended its thirty year tradition of the "Turkey Bowl" game against its parochial Catholic counterpart. The Catholic school coach was stunned. In a news interview he sounded like a pre-schooler discovering Santa isn't real. "But... but... we have a thirty year tradition...." When the secular coach was asked about this, he was disdainful. "Our school is starting a new tradition and it doesn't involve them." A number of other secular schools in the region brusquely declined to play the Catholic school's team. It wasn't part of their tradition.



When one coach was asked for input who the Catholic team could play, he smiled at the reporter. "I suppose they'll just have to play with themselves.".