Vienna Cardinal Defends Gay Dancer on Cathedral’s Communion Rail
It was “not principally inappropriate” to [ab]use Vienna Cathedral for a scene in the [gay] show Jedermann reloaded, Dr Dorothee Bauer, a spokesperson for pro-gay Vienna Cardinal Schönborn wrote to a critic of the event. Gloria.tv obtained Bauer's email.
The November 30 show was co-organized by the notorious Austrian gay propagandist and Schönborn friend Gery Keszler. It featured a shirtless, homosexual actor jumping around on the Cathedral's communion rail.
Schönborn's secretary explains, that “very successful” cultural events are regularly staged in Vienna Cathedral [which is supposed to be a church].
She expresses however Schönborn's "regrets" in case the gay show has “hurt religious feelings”, although the letter of criticism was not about "feelings" but about the desecration of the most important Austrian church.
