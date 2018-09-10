Clicks293
Francis Wants to Change Composition of His Council of Cardinals
Francis’ Council of Cardinals, gathering for a three-day meeting until Wednesday, issued on September 10 a statement expressing their “full solidarity with Pope Francis in the face of what has happened in the last weeks”. The formulation refers to the explosive revelations of Archbishop Viganò.
The statement further says that the members asked Francis to reflect on the Council's composition “taking into account the advanced age of some members”.
The oldest members are Errázuriz, 85, Monsengwo, 78, Pell, 77, Bertello, 75, and Francis’ close buddy Rodríguez Maradiaga, 75.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVtvyfqxmbs
