Neocon Cardinal: Benedict Opened Way For Francis

The biggest gesture of reform of the papacy in our times was Benedict XVI’s decision to resign, said Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 73, the prefect of theTalking to(February 11), he explained that Benedict’s resignation “opened the horizon to many transformations that Francis is carrying out”.The Cardinal praises Benedict XVI for his discretion regarding Francis and imagines that the former pope had sometimes questions and was "surprised" by Francis. But Benedict XVI made “no intervention that could cast doubt on what his successor does.”Ouellet, a neoconservative who was considered close the Benedict XVI, is now trying hard to conform to the new party-line.