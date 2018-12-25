A Christmas call to Christians and people of good will (Part one)

“As many as received Him, to them He gave power to become children of God.”

If God is for us, who can be against us?

Part one: Planned euthanasia of mankind



Global pacts on refugees and migrants

under Point 19, the UN will compel the states to accept more and more migrants

It is necessary to withdraw this treacherous consent to the suicide of the nation signed in New York!



Istanbul Convention

psychologically manipulated into having a sex-change operation which will turn them into physical and mental cripples

neomarxism and a way into the abyss!

so-called preventive stealing of children

The programme of the whole gender ideology is crimes against humanity leading to reduction (autogenocide)

What is the NWO?

The system of fraud and crime penetrates all spheres of public life

These are legislative crimes!

with the use of positive concepts the law introduces the exact opposite of what it puts into effect

The legalization of such a crime and absurdity on a mass scale is unparalleled in history.

quick

suicide of the nation

repentance

the following is necessary for the sake of justice and the salvation of the nations

The Lisbon Treaty as well as all suicidal laws

must be cancelled

The NWO’s evil ideology must be condemned.

The criminals against humanity and the structures guilty of crime must be condemned

A Christmas call to Christians and people of good will, not only in the Czech Republic



Part two: The Vatican’s guilt in the euthanasia of mankind

the view of the Islamization

who do not see it

the present-day apostate Vatican

“The holy city will be trampled underfoot by pagans and they will bring about its destruction...”

aggiornamento

The Vatican’s attitude towards gender ideology

the homosexual network in the highest places in the Church

legalizing LGBT in the Church

As far as refugees are concerned,

mass discrimination of the population and the privileging of sexual deviants

How did the Church react?

leaven

The Vatican has never repented of this recruitment!

Neither has it apologized for getting the nations in a system where suicidal mechanisms are established

Vatican Council II

started to prefer the spirit of paganism

It did not condemn great heresies, and thus de facto sanctioned them

an immigration jihad

This aggiornamento in the Church has become reflected in secular legislation in a disastrous way

Part three: What is the solution to the programmed euthanasia of mankind?

“Either Europe will be Christian or there will be no Europe.”

the rescue process called repentance has been rejected

Everyone should repent and inwardly separate from the curse that the apostate Vatican brings on the Catholic nations

There must also be a radical change in the leadership of the Church. The spirit of the aggiornamento of death must give place to the Spirit of truth and life.

when the nation repented

“It was granted to the beast to make war with the saints and to overcome them. And authority was given him over every tribe, tongue, and nation. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, whose names have not been written in the Book of Life...”

“Another beast ... had two horns like a lamb. He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. ... His number is 666.”

“He who leads into captivity shall go into captivity; he who kills with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is a call for the patience and the faith of the saints.”