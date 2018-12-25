Clicks35
A Christmas call to Christians and people of good will (Part one)
The meaning of Christmas is that God became man and was born as a defenceless child in a poor stable in Bethlehem. He came to save us from the slavery of sin, the source of which is in us, as well as from the devil, who is a liar and a murderer. We have a Saviour, and that’s the good news of great joy! It is not just about obtaining the good here on earth; He gives us eternal life in God’s kingdom! As many as have received Jesus have become children of God. If they remain faithful to Him, after crossing the bridge of death they will enter eternal glory. He has prepared it for those who love Him and keep His commandments (Jn 14:23).
Today more than ever before, we realize that we need a Saviour. Previously, all Europe with all spheres of public life were penetrated with the spirit of Christianity. The society was governed by just laws based on the Ten Commandments. The Lisbon Treaty, however, has abolished it. It has established anti-laws which promote injustice, immorality, and result in self-destruction of Europe and mankind. It is beyond human power to be saved from the extreme pressure of diabolical cunning and manipulation. Demoralizing and psychological mechanisms lead to a disturbance of mind up to bondage or even demonization of man, to hell on earth and hell after death. The only salvation for the individual and for mankind is to receive the Saviour. It is not enough that He has already come to save us, as we celebrate at Christmas. Everyone who wants to be saved must receive Him into their lives by faith. Then it is true: “As many as received Him, to them He gave power to become children of God.” (Jn 1:12) And then one can also say: If God is for us, who can be against us? (Rom 8:31)
Part one – Planned euthanasia of mankind
Part two – The guilt of the Vatican
Part three – The solution
Part one: Planned euthanasia of mankind
Global pacts on refugees and migrants
Before Christmas, the UN convened representatives of member states in Marrakesh to sign the so-called Global Compact on Migration. A week later, they were convened again in New York, where they signed a pact on refugees on 17 December and a pact on migration on 19 December.
What did an expert (S. Harabin, Slovakia) say to this?
- the Global Pact on Refugees is the legal twin of the Global Compact on Migration
- it introduces the same legal regime
- it is a controlled mass resettlement of people in Europe, whether refugees or migrants
- any criticism of migration will be criminalized and punished
- even those who will express their fear of refugees (migrants) will be criminalized and punished
- under Point 19, the UN will compel the states to accept more and more migrants
The adoption of the pact on refugees is a betrayal of the Czech nation! USA and Hungary rejected it!! It is necessary to withdraw this treacherous consent to the suicide of the nation signed in New York!
Istanbul Convention
It is another means of destroying mankind by promoting gender ideology.
Children will no longer be able to know if they are boys or girls because they allegedly have the right to choose a “social” gender. This demonic ideology will instil children’s minds with transgender nonsense which they will have the “right” to put into practice, and their parents will have no right to protect them from these perversions because they would thus interfere with “the best interest” of the child. Consequently, children will be forced under gender programmes to undergo hormonal treatment and thereafter they will be psychologically manipulated into having a sex-change operation which will turn them into physical and mental cripples. This is a terrible prospect! A leading Ukrainian politician has said that both the Istanbul Convention and gender ideology is a form of neomarxism and a way into the abyss!
The hypocritical phrases, such as “protection of women from violence” or “domestic violence prevention”, are a guise for the introduction of the so-called preventive stealing of children from their loving parents. The stolen children shall be given to same-sex pseudo couples or paedophiles. Poor children! All this is prepared by a modern Herod – the UN, EU and CE.
The programme of the whole gender ideology is crimes against humanity leading to reduction (autogenocide).
What is the NWO?
The NWO links the ideology of Marxism and Fascism to programmed Satanism. Behind this ideology of death are demonic powers that disturb the mind and human nature and introduce anti-legislation. Man becomes a medium of demonic powers. He destroys both himself and others, and this is the picture of hell. Just principles have been exchanged for the privileging of crime and fraud. Public institutions are no longer a guarantee of reliability. E.g. if a family with many children seeks help with social services, instead of helping them, the social services will permanently steal their children. The system of fraud and crime penetrates all spheres of public life.
Supranational organizations such as the United Nations, the CE and the EU are the instruments of fraud on a large-scale. An example is so-called sexual education which demoralizes children and youth, thus committing a crime. Compulsory vaccination of children often causes damage to the immune system and infertility. The pacts on refugees and migrants do not define the concept of refugee and in fact both pacts promote Islamization. Similarly, the Treaty of Lisbon was approved by fraud when the failure of the first referendum in Ireland was not recognized and another referendum was forced on the people. The principle of fraud is also applied in voting on new laws or various amendments in legislation when MPs often do not even know what they actually adopt. Everything is deliberately disguised with vast amounts of incomprehensible text with numerous references. Sometimes even ten laws are passed in Parliament in one day. These are legislative crimes! Moreover, with the use of positive concepts the law introduces the exact opposite of what it puts into effect. It is the same as if a bottle of poison is labelled “mineral water”. Even a lawyer is not able to decrypt what is behind the foggy text of the law. An example is the term of so-called “domestic violence”. It is the height of deception and lies. The law does not deal with violence in the family; on the contrary, the law itself is the basis for the cruellest violence against families when children are stolen from their loving parents – allegedly as prevention. The legalization of such a crime and absurdity on a mass scale is unparalleled in history.
On the principles of this deceitful system, the Czech Republic signed the Istanbul Convention, and it is now forced into its quick ratification, i.e. into suicide of the nation!
Apart from repentance, the following is necessary for the sake of justice and the salvation of the nations:
1) The Lisbon Treaty as well as all suicidal laws, conventions, resolutions, recommendations and pacts adopted by the UN, EU or CE must be cancelled.
2) The NWO’s evil ideology must be condemned. It is the greatest enemy of mankind.
3) The criminals against humanity and the structures guilty of crime must be condemned while there is still time!
These are concrete steps towards the salvation of mankind!
Let us pray to our Saviour with faith this Christmas to save us from both hell on earth and hell after death!
A Christmas call to Christians and people of good will, not only in the Czech Republic
Part two: The Vatican’s guilt in the euthanasia of mankind
What is the view of the Islamization of Christian territories and the view of gender ideology from the standpoint of common sense, and what is it like from the Vatican’s standpoint?
Common sense sees that where Islam came, there Christianity ended. This terrible terror is also evidenced by 349 statements in the Quran, and we do not even mention the number of statements in their other religious writings – Hadiths and Sira. The biggest lie is to talk about peaceful Islam. In the European countries we can see with our own eyes the fruits of the Islamic migration wave: looting, rapes, robberies, murders. Among those who do not see it is above all the present-day apostate Vatican with pseudo Pope Francis who, being a heretic par excellence, illegally occupies the Papal See! He promotes reception of Muslims in every parish! He is the chief welcomer who opens the doors wide for them; however, soon afterwards he thunders from St Martha’s House: “The holy city will be trampled underfoot by pagans and they will bring about its destruction...” However, it is in the first place the present-day Vatican who brings about this destruction since it has fallen away from the foundations of Christ’s teachings, keeps on rejecting repentance and leads people along the broad path of aggiornamento to hell.
The Vatican’s attitude towards gender ideology
Francis publicly kisses the feet of transsexuals, urges parents not only in Ireland not to put obstacles in their children’s way when, manipulated by school programmes, they are inclined to sodomy or sex reassignment surgery.
As far as the homosexual network in the highest places in the Church is concerned, Francis covers it up and lets it progress. He thus stands against Archbishop Viganò who has called for repentance and restoration of the Church. At the Youth Synod, young people were not told the most essential thing; they were not called to metanoia (repentance) or to the receiving of Christ and His commandments. The whole Synod was aimed at legalizing LGBT in the Church. Every Christian knows that a warning sign in the Bible against the sins of homosexuality is the punishment of fire from heaven on homosexual Sodom (see 2Pe 2:6; Jud 7).
As far as refugees are concerned, the Vatican adopted the migration pact in Marrakesh where it sent its representative, the Secretary of State, Card. Parolin. It also supported this suicide, of Christian Europe in particular, in New York on 17-19 December. Exactly at the time of signing the Marrakesh pact, two women tourists from Europe were beheaded 60 km from Marrakesh.
Where was the turning point for Europe that started the suicidal process? The historic breakthrough was the Lisbon Treaty. It de facto abolished just legislation which had been the foundation of European civilization. The phrase “discrimination on grounds of so-called sexual orientation” brought about a legal promotion of homosexuality! In fact, it is mass discrimination of the population and the privileging of sexual deviants in order to spread this moral infection towards the self-destruction of the nations in the context of the reduction of humanity.
The Treaty of Lisbon was preceded by an astute pressure on almost all, especially eastern European countries, to join the EU. What method was used? To make every nation strive for it voluntarily. The nations were threatened that unless they joined it, they would become economic beggars, be isolated and let slip a chance of a marvellous future.
How did the Church react?
Pope John Paul II appealed to Poland not to hesitate and convinced it that its Christianity would leaven the whole of Europe. There was the 18th gay pride parade in Warsaw this year. So Poland has not leavened anyone, but it itself is being more and more leavened by sodomy.
In the Czech Republic, Card. Vlk issued promotional leaflets which were distributed to all churches so that the priests massaged the people to vote in favour of joining the EU. The mass media published an article with the caption, “The clericals launched the EU joining process”.
In Slovakia, Card. Korec, following the example of the Polish Pope, also encouraged the Slovaks, and during his visit to Slovakia, John Paul II himself called on Slovakia to join the European Union. The Vatican has never repented of this recruitment! Neither has it apologized for getting the nations in a system where suicidal mechanisms are established for their destruction through Islamization and gender demoralization coupled with the stealing of children.
Are the roots of the Church’s guilt concerning the present situation even deeper? Yes, it is mainly Vatican Council II. With its motto “aggiornamento” – adaptation to the world – it has paved the way for her own suicide. Therefore, after Vatican II, only such people were appointed to key posts in the Church who were open to the spirit of the world. This was confirmed by the former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Card. Ratzinger. The Council’s declaration Nostra Aetate has created a spiritual and ideological basis for contemporary Islamization and gender demoralization connected with child stealing. Why? Because it started to prefer the spirit of paganism which brings all this in its train. Through Amoris Laetitia and by his everyday promotion of Islamization, Francis consistently embodies the spirit of the Vatican II aggiornamento!
The Church has cast aside God’s laws, so the boundaries between good and evil, between truth and lie, are being blurred in Christian territories. Legislation adopts anti-laws and immorality, and punishes innocent people, including children.
Vatican II has begun the process of elimination of God’s laws. How? It did not condemn great heresies, and thus de facto sanctioned them. After the Council, they exploded in all seminaries. Heresies denied the most fundamental truths of the faith, the Divinity of Christ, His real resurrection, His redemptive death on the cross, and the very inspiration of Scripture. In this manner, they automatically prepared the ground for the removal of moral values and God’s laws and opened the door to immoral sodomy!
Because of the fact that the authority of God’s laws has been degraded by the Church herself, secular legislation has opened the door to anti-laws which have begun to be adopted with the use of positive terms. But this is legalization of crimes. We are witnessing efforts to legalize so-called gender ideology and gradual occupation of Europe through an immigration jihad!
As long as the Church defended God’s laws and had the Spirit of God, she was a blessing for the peoples and led the souls to salvation. Natural justice and the Decalogue were the foundation for secular legislation. Vatican II made a suicidal breakthrough in the Church. With the use of the positive term of “reverence” for pagan idolatry, it abandoned God’s laws. The Holy Spirit in the Church has been gradually replaced by the spirit promoting neo-paganism along with immorality. This aggiornamento in the Church has become reflected in secular legislation in a disastrous way. Legislation has lost its foundation in natural justice and has adopted the opposite foundation – injustice. Anti-legislation is being enforced, which favours criminal immorality. Its consequence is the destruction of the family as the basic cell of society and the crimes of child stealing. By abandoning God’s laws, the Church has brought down a curse both on herself and on the Christian nations. Laws are the basis for the creation of a spiritual atmosphere and of the rules in interpersonal relationships. Anti-laws step by step create a spiritual atmosphere of lies and death and lead to the self-destruction of society. We are witnessing this today in adoption of gender laws and global pacts. Everything is heading at the fastest possible pace not only towards the destruction of the nations but also of the soul of every individual.
Will the Vatican show deep repentance, or will it continue to drive the nations to both temporal and eternal destruction?
A Christmas call to Christians and people of good will, not only in the Czech Republic
Part three: What is the solution to the programmed euthanasia of mankind?
The leading representative of Hungary said: “Either Europe will be Christian or there will be no Europe.” If Europe is to be Christian, we must come back to the healthy roots. Legislation must be cleansed from “gender” and other globalization anti-laws, and must be restored on the basis of just natural laws and the Ten Commandments. This must be the basis to start the process of the universal restoration of society. The society has reached the stage of internal decay, so there will be no breakthrough without radical changes in legislation. Let’s call the truth the truth. The laws do not apply only to the sphere of impersonal politics; today they interfere with the very essence of human personality. They change morals, conscience, the way of thinking, the lifestyle. They eliminate the conditions for moral life and create the conditions for the path of self-destruction. Misused legislation promotes the planned suicide of individuals and nations! This programme of spiritual and physical suicide is actually the deep code of so-called original sin within us. The source of lies and evil in us is to some extent blocked by moral principles and conscience. However, if systematic lies dull conscience and set aside moral principles, one becomes a slave of destructive addictions and perversions, and justice is replaced by the principle of egoism, cynicism, so one eventually destroys both himself and others.
In this spiritual struggle between truth and lies, the verticality – the relationship to God – plays a key role. In order for man to be able to block the incarnate infection of evil in him, behind which is the spirit of lies and death, he needs a spiritual charge, spiritual power, which he draws from the verticality, that is, from the personal relationship with God! Natural moral law which has been put within us and is integrated by divine law brings harmony to individuals and to society as a whole.
The Second Vatican Council marked a tragic breakthrough. The Church, which had always been the guarantor of truth and moral principles, abandoned its own foundation through so-called aggiornamento. Tolerance of heresies at the Council and then their intense promotion after the Council started a rapid process of spiritual cancer within the Church. In this post-conciliar stage, the rescue process called repentance has been rejected! Instead, the opposite process has been launched – the process of promoting heresies, i.e. lies, with the use of positive language. The Sacred Scripture has no longer been interpreted in the Spirit of God, in the Spirit of truth, but rather in the spirit of lies. An army of so-called theologians have injected spiritual poison into all ecclesiastical structures. The post-conciliar aggiornamento programme has opened the door for the mass promotion and spread of sodomy. The Vatican currently promotes Islamization and gender ideology. This was also reflected in the Bishops’ Synod of 2018.
What should the poor believers do under this cloud of darkness of the present-day Vatican? Everyone should repent and inwardly separate from the curse that the apostate Vatican brings on the Catholic nations. Everyone personally should seek God’s face with a sincere heart and live in such manner as to be prepared for death, God’s judgment and eternity. Everyone should include in their life programme a specific time for prayer, for a conversation with God, and for the reading of the Gospel.
Those who carry out the plan of reduction of mankind are servants of Satan. They sacrifice the stolen children to him when they morally and mentally kill them. It is necessary to expose these mass murderers of mankind and to confront them! Above all, however, it is necessary to confront the spirit which is behind them and which they serve! Perhaps some of them will be converted.
There must also be a radical change in the leadership of the Church. The spirit of the aggiornamento of death must give place to the Spirit of truth and life.
For half a century, the generations of priests and bishops have been poisoned by spiritual poison. Only God Himself has to intervene with His omnipotence. This has always been the case in the history of the people of God when the nation repented (2Ch 20).
The period in which the Church and mankind are now is described in the Apocalypse: “It was granted to the beast to make war with the saints and to overcome them. And authority was given him over every tribe, tongue, and nation. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, whose names have not been written in the Book of Life...” (Rev 13:7f). “Another beast ... had two horns like a lamb. He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. ... His number is 666.”
Judging from the Apocalypse, such a period seems tragic: “He who leads into captivity shall go into captivity; he who kills with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is a call for the patience and the faith of the saints.” (v.10)
A true Christian, however, knows that this life is only a short period of time and that sooner or later it ends with death. But death is followed by eternal life! Jesus is with us even in our suffering and gives us strength.
Finally, the devil, the false prophet and the beast, as well as those who have received his mark, will be thrown into the lake of fire, and Jesus will have all authority. For the time being, He reigns in the souls that freely give themselves to Him, but there are many who are under the rule of the spirit of antichrist and the beast and reject God and His order. When the second coming will occur, no one knows (Acts 1:7). But true wisdom is to be ready for the coming of Christ every day, because for each of us it will be in the hour of our death, and then we will enter eternity. We have to start with ourselves each (see vkpatriarhat.org/en/ and vkpatriarhat.org/en/).
Jesus has come, and we celebrate His coming at Christmas. Let us change our lifestyle through conversion and repentance. Let us allow Him to reign in our hearts in place of sin and ego! He alone gives true happiness and peace which the world cannot give – and He gives it already here on earth. He has prepared a place also for you after death in the glory of heaven. Do not lose it! Keep on fighting!
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
23 December 2018
Christmas 2018, pastoral letter: vkpatriarhat.org/en/
