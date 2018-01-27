Clicks436
Priest Apologizes For Dancing In Front Of The Altar
Father Wilfredo Lucas danced recently with a woman before a colourfully lit altar of his parish church in Plaridel, Philippines. According to a local television, the performance was part of the priest’s birthday celebration.
After this grave abuse, Malolos Bishop Jose Oliveros,71, started an investigation. It resulted in an apology of Father Lucas for turning his church into a ballroom according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer (January 25).
