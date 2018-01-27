Language
Priest Apologizes For Dancing In Front Of The Altar

Father Wilfredo Lucas danced recently with a woman before a colourfully lit altar of his parish church in Plaridel, Philippines. According to a local television, the performance was part of the priest’s birthday celebration.

After this grave abuse, Malolos Bishop Jose Oliveros,71, started an investigation. It resulted in an apology of Father Lucas for turning his church into a ballroom according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer (January 25).

aderito
There is a place for everything ,and the priest should know that
Uncle Joe
Residents have complained that the church should not be used as a venue for social gatherings and celebrations, such as the birthday party held by Lucas.

The priest has also planned a Valentine's Day party on February 10 inside the church, according to banners. The priesthood is not good enough for them. They want to be entertainers.
