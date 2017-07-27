클릭 수92
VICTORY! Pro-life sidewalk counselor acquitted of battery
Pro-life Hero David Schmidt
The Thomas More Society has successfully defended pro-life hero and sidewalk counselor David Schmidt against charges of assault and battery. Mr. Schmidt, who is 75-years-old and happens to be blind, defended himself against a security officer who announced he was going to take Mr. Schmidt's pro-life sign. The security guard then accused Mr. Schmidt of assault.
These pro-life victories are important to share so that people do not fear the Goliath that is the abortion lobby, constantly conjuring up time-consuming and expensive court battles with peaceful witnesses to life.
We owe a debt to the Thomas More Society and others like them that spend countless hours and commit their professional careers to defending the rights of those individuals defending the weakest and most vulnerable in our society.
