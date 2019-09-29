There Will Be No Schism: It Will Be Much Worse – by Father Reto Nay

After Pope Francis confessed he is “not afraid of schisms”, everybody speaks about schism.
Let’s be serious: Schism is a fantasy from glorious times gone by. The present remainder of Paul VI’s “Church of the Council” is so eroded that there is not even enough strength left for a schism.
There is a powerful secularized Modernist party that is promoted through the channels of the oligarch media. This group is loved by the world, by those who hate the Church, and by lapsed Catholics.
These Modernists do not need a schism because ever since the Council, the Church is in their hands. More importantly, a liberal schism would be an enterprise without faithful. “Modernist religion” attracts nobody. Nobody will give their life for liberal ideology. Liberals know this.
The other party, the Catholics, are a dispersed flock, totally pushed aside. They still give their lives for the Lord. Let them make a schism: nobody will care about it, least of all the rotten hierarchy.
No, the future will not bring a schism. It will bring a general decomposition of the Church. The Modernists are winning, but their “Church” is falling to pieces.
The Protestants have gone down this path before. Same method, same result. But the Modernists don’t get it.
