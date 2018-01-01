“The Church Lost Without Fighting”

La Fede Quotidiana

La Fede Quotidiana

The Vatican and the Italian Church have lost the battle over the introduction of an Italian euthanasia law without fighting according to the former archbishop of Ferrara-Comacchio, Italy, Monsignor Luigi Negri. For Negri this is “serious and sad”.Talking to(December 2017) Negri said that this state of affairs evoked in him “bitterness and disappointment”.To the question whether he would have expected clearer words from the bishops and from the episcopal leadership, Negri replies, “I no longer expect anything from anyone.”Lapoints out that the Polish bishops have succeeded in changing politics by raising their voice. Negri comments, “The Poles are always ready to assume their responsibilities and are ready to be a living presence."