Francis' Favorite Cardinal Again in Troubles

Tegucigalpa Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga's former friend Martha Alegria Reichmann has published the book “Traiciones Sagradas” (Sacred Betrayal) where she chronicles how Rodríguez advised her to make bad financial investments causing her to lose her life savings.
Alegria is the widow of a late Honduran ambassador to the Holy See for 22 years who according to her was instrumental in making Rodríguez a cardinal.
Her book also provides details of Rodríguez' support for scandal Bishop Juan Josè Pineda who is accused of financial and homosexual scandals.
Alegria told NCRegister.com (April 6) that Rodriguez has a “dark side” and a “double morality", known only to his victims.
She stresses that Francis keeps Rodríguez in the Council of Cardinals because he acts against cover-ups only when external pressure is strong like in Chile where Cardinal Errázuriz was removed for much less,
“In contrast, in Honduras, Rodríguez has the media in his favor, and they do not report any of the denunciations against him.”
Having Francis’ support, Rodríguez solves the problems by saying: “They are attacking me so as to attack the Pope.”
Picture: Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsKoflzkjaya
Clicks18
- Report
Social networks