False Rape Charges Against Priest

The Indian Bishops reject accusations against Jesuit Father Alphonse Aind of Jharkhand, held co-responsible for the sexual violence perpetrated on June 19 against five female activists, AsiaNews.it reports (June 25).The victims, four girls and one woman who are part of a recovery center run by the Ursuline nuns, were kidnapped by masked criminals as they headed towards the school annexed to Father Aind’s parish in the village of Kochang, Khunti district (North East India).The women were brought into the jungle where they suffered group violence. Local police later told the press that Father Aind is guilty of suspected complicity.This is why the priest was arrested along with other people. He was later released after bail.